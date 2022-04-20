Sharafudheen, Aju Varghese join Shafi's next

The production of the film began earlier today

Sharafudheen and Aju Varghese

Actors Sharafudheen and Aju Varghese have joined director Shafi's (Two Countries-fame) upcoming film, which kick-started production earlier today. The film also stars Indrans, Baiju Santosh, Anagha Narayanan and Vanitha Krishnachandran in the lead roles.

The yet-to-be-titled film, touted as a comedy entertainer, has a script by M Sindhuraj, with Manoj Pillai behind the camera and music by Shaan Rahman to Manu Manjith's lyrics.

Filming kicked off in the Kollankode and Koduvayur areas. Saptha Tarang Cinema, the banner behind Ramesh Pisharody's Panchavarnathatha, is producing the project.

