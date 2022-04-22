Ramesh Pisharody-starrer No Way Out to release on Friday

Ramesh Pisharody's survival thriller, No Way Out, directed by debutant Nithin Devidas, is releasing on Friday. The film sees Ramesh in a serious character role after The Priest.

In an earlier conversation with us, Nithin described No Way Out as a 'limited setting' thriller in the vein of CU Soon and Sunny. However, the filmmaker had clarified that it's not a pandemic-centric narrative and added that 90-95 per cent of the film will have Ramesh Pisharody occupying the frames, save for a few flashback portions featuring other characters.

Basil Joseph, Raveena (June-fame), and Dharmajan Bolgatty are the other cast members.

Debutant Varghese David shot the film, with editing by KR Midhun.

Remosh MS bankrolled the film under the banner of Remo Entertaintmentz.