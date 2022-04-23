Get spooked with Ajitava Barat’s horror flick Bhoote Biswas Koren?

Have you been on the lookout for some authentic ghostly tales in Bengali recently? There’s good news for you. Brace yourself for some real, spine-chilling horror with debutant director Ajitava Barat’s next project Bhoote Biswas Koren?

We have come a long way from hearing spooky stories from our grandparents to watching them on the OTT platforms at our own convenience. If there’s something that has remained constant over these years, it has to be the common sceneries of a quiet, dark town in rural Bengal, a broken car and our never-ending enthusiasm for spinning eerie tales out of these components. Bhoote Biswas Koren? is one such story that takes inspiration from these elements and brings three different stories under one umbrella.

Shot across various locations like Kolkata, Bolpur and North Bengal, the movie boasts of a stellar cast including singer Silajit Majumder and actors Sreelekha Mitra, Biswajit Chakraborty and Kushal Chakraborty among others.