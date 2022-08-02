Karthick Subbaraj announces sequel to ‘Jigarthanda’ on the film’s eighth anniversary

Director Karthik Subbaraj announced on Monday that he had begun working on the sequel to his film Jigarthanda – an action-comedy film released in 2014.

To commemorate the film’s eighth anniversary, Karthick shared a video on his official Twitter account which he captioned, “It’s been 8 years since you tasted ‘Jigarthanda.’ Now it’s time for…Penning up… (sic)”

The video clip shared by Karthick contained behind-the-scenes clips from the first part, as well as clips of how to make the drink ‘Jigarthanda.’ The video concluded with a shot of two Jigarthanda beverages placed side-by-side, indicating a sequel to the film.

The film’s cast includes actors Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran and Guru Somasundaram. The film’s songs and background scores were composed by composer Santosh Narayanan. Bobby won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Jigarthanda follows a budding filmmaker who decides to draw inspiration from the life of a gangster for his feature film. Things go astray when he gets caught spying on the mafia.

Following the release and subsequent success of the film, it was remade in other languages.