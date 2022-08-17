Legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar’s timeless poems to turn into NFT

Legendary poet Gulzar has collaborated with Kulturemint to create NFTs of his timeless poems. It marks the first time a poet of his caliber has created digital tokens of his work. “I am very happy to give my poems to Kulturemint for turning them into NFTs,” says Gulzar. Some of his best pieces like Samandar, Lal Haveli, Baarish and One-Sided Love are going to be digitally immortalised as part of this collaboration.

Kulturemint is a brand new curated NFT marketplace for all things art and culture. It is the collective brainchild of Govind Singh Sandhu, the founder and COO of AntWorks; Archana Trasy, the founder and CEO of Work That Works and Gautam B Thakker, the founder and CEO of Everymedia Technologies. Driven by a passion for innovation, Kulturemint is centered around demystifying NFTs to the average person. Its transparency and ease of use is set to close the gap between the artist and the consumer.

“Ever since the idea of Kulturemint was conceived, it has been a platform that sought to bring artists closer to their fans and now that we are finally live, we cannot wait to deliver,” says Govind Singh Sandhu.

These tokens are going to be available for sale on Kulturemint.com.