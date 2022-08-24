Have you watched the final trailer for Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power?

The much-awaited series Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power's final trailer has dropped, leaving us awe-inspired by the narration, stunning motion graphics, impressive dialogues, and an epic cast. The two-minute 36 seconds trailer shows the mightiest elf Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) preparing the Middle Earth for the evil rising. She is seen as a force to reckon with, inspiring the other characters to choose the path of faith and not fear the enemy in the epic fantasy drama.

The gripping trailer looks promising and keeps us on the edge of the seat as we see how writer JRR Tolkien’s legendary and beloved characters come together against all odds to fight the evil powers of Middle Earth. The trailer gives a hint of a narrative where fates collide and perseverance is tested in the face of impending evil.

It features key cast members like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Largo Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith), The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), Númenóreans Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Eärien (Ema Horvath), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), to name a few.

For the unversed, the series revolves around the heroic legends of the fabled second age of Middle Earth’s history. The epic drama is set in a milieu, which precedes the events of Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books by over 1,000 years. It aims to make the audience go back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to doom, hopes hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

The series will start featuring episodes from September 2 in over 240 countries. New episodes will drop every week in several Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and multiple international languages including English.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is slated for a September 2 release on Amazon Prime Video.

