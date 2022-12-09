'Pathaan' first song 'Besharam Rang' to drop on Monday, director hypes up release

As fans wait to see Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, the buzz is still going strong. Additionally, the creators have guaranteed that the movie will be the "largest ever action spectacle" for Indian audiences. YRF is getting ready to release the first song from the movie Besharam Rang after first releasing the teaser and look posters for SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

Siddharth Anand, the film's director, has often stated that they are working hard to keep the details of this action comedy under wraps. So, they came up with a plan to distribute the movie's songs ahead of the trailer. On coming Monday, Deepika Padukone will be seen in her sexiest avatar in the movie, according to the director.

He said, “For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I am confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!”

Also read: Deepika Padukone to play cop Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'

Om Shanti Om was Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and the two have since collaborated on movies like Chennai Express and Happy New Year. A few images of Deepika in a bikini and SRK showing off a toned figure emerged from the song shoot in Spain.

Shah Rukh Khan appeared as a masked spy in the Pathaan teaser. The movie is reportedly a part of a shared universe of spy movies made by YRF, which also includes the movie War starring Hrithik Roshan, and the Tiger series starring Salman Khan. Salman Khan has appeared in a cameo for Pathaan.

Also read: Indraneil Sengupta talks about playing Feluda, flaunts four looks from Abhishek Dutta's winter edit