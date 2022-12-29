'Ponniyin Selvan 2' to release on this date; watch teaser featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi

On April 28, 2023, the second instalment of Tamil director Mani Ratnam's film series Ponniyin Selvan is scheduled to open in theatres all over the world. On Wednesday, Lyca Productions posted a teaser to Twitter. It included Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Vikram.

“Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!” read the caption. The movie's script was co-written by Mani and Elango Kumaravel. AR Rahman is composing the soundtrack for the movie.

Along with Vikram portraying Aditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi playing Arulmozhivarman, and Trisha Krishnan playing Kundavai, Karthi plays the bold and daring warrior Vanthiyathevan. Along with the dubbed releases in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam, Ponniyin Selvan-I was released internationally in Tamil in September. Currently, Amazon Prime Video is streaming the film.

Both critics and viewers responded favourably to the film. Over INR 300 crore were earned by the movie globally across all languages. Both Allirajah Subaskaran's company Lyca Productions and Mani Ratnam's production company Madras Talkies supported it.

The historical drama is based on the 1955 Tamil novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It details the early life of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful rulers in the South, who later rose to become Rajaraja Chola I, the great Chola emperor. He was the emperor of the Chola empire in the tenth century, and he is still well-liked today.

