Sundar C's next with Jiiva, Jai and Srikanth goes on floors

Sundar C's next directorial venture, starring Jiiva, Jai and Srikanth in the lead roles, has entered production today followed by a formal poojai ceremony with all of the aforementioned names in attendance. Speculations about the yet-to-be-titled film being a remake of the 2016 film, Kapoor & Sons, first emerged earlier in January, but Kushboo Sundar, who is bankrolling the film through Avni Cinemax, refuted them on social media.

Interestingly, Sundar C had directed Jiiva and Jai in his hit 2018 comedy, Kalakalappu 2. Moreover, Jai will be seen as the antagonist in Pattampoochi, which features Sundar C in the lead role.

The yet-to-be-titled film will feature Malvika Sharma, Amritha and Aishwarya Dutta as the female leads. The team is reportedly aiming to complete the filming in a single schedule, with shooting set to take place in Chennai and Ooty. Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the film. Further details related to the other cast and crew are expected to be announced shortly.

In addition to this project, Jiiva has Golmaal, Methavi and the recently announced Varalaru Mukkiyam in his slate. Jai, on the other hand, has several films in the pipeline, including Breaking News and Shiva Shivaa, while Srikanth will be seen in horror film, The Bed.