Manogari: Sai Dhanshika to play dual roles in her next

Sai Dhanshika to play dual roles in her next

Actor Sai Dhanshika will be seen portraying dual roles for the first time in her career in her upcoming film Manogari. The film, written and directed by Nawaz Ahmed, started shooting earlier today with a pooja function.

Manogari has Kannika Snehan, the wife of lyricist Snehan, playing a pivotal role. Telugu actor Rajkumar, the son of Karate Mani, will make his Tamil debut as the antagonist in the film. Actors Aditya Kadhir, Bijili Ramesh, Ilavarasu, Jeevan Pandiya, Kudanthai Muthu, Anti Indian Jayaraj, Theater Artist Jegatheeswaran and Zaheer are also part of the cast.

Speaking about the film, director Nawaz said, "Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan's 1954 film Manohara was a blockbuster hit. We are trying to recreate something similar here with advanced VFX technology. Manogari is an emotional suspense thriller with a never-seen-before Dhanshika."

Manogari has cinematography by KV Mani, editing by SP Ahmed, and music by Karthik Raja.

The film will be shot in and around Kodaikanal and Dindigul. Manogari is produced by Maheshwaran Nandagopal, on behalf of his Surya Film Productions