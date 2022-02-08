Jai Bhim, Marakkar fail to make the cut for Oscar nominations 2022

Jai Bhim and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham did not make it to the list of Oscar nominations for 2022

Director Tha Se Gnanavel’s critically-acclaimed Tamil courtroom drama Jai Bhim starring Suriya, and Priyadarshan’s Malayalam war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, failed to make it to the list of nominations for the 94th Academy Awards that were announced on Tuesday.

Ten nominees for Best Picture were chosen by the Academy. The films that have been nominated under this category are Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story.

Also read: Oscar nominations 2022: The Power of the Dog, Dune top the list; Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart chosen for Best Actor, Actress

Meanwhile, five films were nominated in the International Feature Film category. The movies that managed to make the cut in this list are Drive My Car (Japan), Flee (Denmark), The Hand of God (Italy), Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan), and The Worst Person in the World (Norway).

However, Indian fans were disappointed when Jai Bhim and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) were not part of the nominees’ list, since the films were earlier on the list of 276 movies eligible for this year’s Academy Awards.

The Oscar ceremony is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised on the American network ABC and in 200 other territories worldwide.