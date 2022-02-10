Siddhu Jonnalagadda on DJ Tillu: We are planning a sequel

Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda is breathing cinema, literally. He is eagerly waiting for the release of his youthful entertainer DJ Tillu and has a lot to look forward to in the coming months. He shares his excitement and his nervousness in a candid conversation about the film.



Excerpts from the conversation:



Tell us about your contribution as a writer for DJ Tillu



The story of DJ Tillu occurred to me and Vimal Krishna during the lockdown. We lived in the same flat during the first wave of the pandemic and have conceived the idea while cooking food and cleaning utensils. I have written the dialogues and was also instrumental in developing the story. The film is a blend of wackiness, drama, romance, and loads of comedy.



What was it like working with your friend Vimal Krishna?



We get along well and exude the same amount of enthusiasm and passion for cinema. I think our friendship has played a major part in developing this script without any creative differences. On the sets, we had a gala time while filming DJ Tillu and people around us were under the impression that we were just joking and not taking our work seriously (laughs).



So what inspired you to make DJ Tillu?



I was raised in Malkajgiri and I have many friends who are eccentric and weird in nature. In fact, the youngsters of Secunderabad have a different vibe altogether as they keep bragging about themselves sitting in an Irani cafe. They will order a cup of tea and behave as if they are building a planet. While one aspires to become desh ki neta, another wants to be a real estate mogul. In the middle, we see someone mentoring these people (laughs). The list is endless. Nevertheless, they are all sweet, genuine, and crazy. All these characters inspired me to write DJ Tillu.



Tell us more about Tillu



Tillu aspires to make it big in life but doesn't take things seriously. He is an attention seeker, talks a lot, and carries an eccentric attitude to overcome his inferiority complex. His role is a mixed bag of emotions and the story is narrated from his perspective.



The film was initially aimed for a digital release?



We made DJ Tillu for theatrical viewing. My last two films were released on the OTT platforms... so people have started coming up with their own theories. The rumours gained momentum when we announced our film's title as Narudi Brathuku Natana. Taking all these factors into consideration and to avoid confusion, we have changed the title to DJ Tillu a day before the release of the teaser.



Do you fancy a role behind the camera?



Acting is my forte and I want to be recognized by people as a good actor. I was an accidental writer and took up the job out of desperation. Also, I don't have any plans to direct a film. Let me put it straight, I am not part of the writing team in my next two films and my focus lies only in acting.



Your thoughts about a sequel to DJ Tillu?



Yes, we are planning a sequel to the film and we will finalise everything if the film works out well. There are no limits to Tillu's character and I think, this can be explored and stretched to any length.