Jayam Ravi unveils first look of his next titled Agilan

Actor Jayam Ravi took to Twitter to unveil the first look of his upcoming film Agilan on February 12. Until recently the film was known by its tentative title JR28. In the first, the actor is seen in the avatar of a person who would work on ship. His uniform is indicative of his work related to ports and the tagline reads ‘King of the Indian Ocean’.

The film is written and directed by N Kalyana Krishnan. He previously worked with Ravi on the 2015 film Boologam and this is the director-actor’s second collaboration. Agilan’s female lead character will be played by Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Agilan will have music composed by Sam CS and the project is bankrolled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment. “#Agilan makes his entry! Happy to unveil the first look of #JR28,” tweeted Jayam Ravi.