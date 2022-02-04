Ameer to return to direction, collaborates with Vetri Maaran

The filmmaker's last film was the Jayam Ravi-starrer Aadhi Bhagavan, which was released nine years ago.

Director-actor Ameer is all set to make a comeback to direction with a new project. The filmmaker's last film was the Jayam Ravi-starrer Aadhi Bhagavan, which was released nine years ago.

The new project will have filmmaker Vetri Maaran penning the dialogues. The duo had earlier collaborated for Vada Chennai, which had Ameer playing the lead role of Rajan.

More details about this new project are awaited.

The project marks director Ameer's fifth film after Mounam PesiyadheRaamParuthiveeran and Aadhi Bhagavan.

Meanwhile, Vetri Maaran has Viduthalai, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, and Suriya's Vaadivaasal in the pipeline. The director will also serve as the showrunner for an upcoming Tamil series based on Jallikattu. Speculations are also rife that the filmmaker will be teaming up with Kamal Haasan for a forthcoming project.

