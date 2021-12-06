Director-turned-actor Ameer, actor Sathya join hands for a new film

Director-turned-actor, Ameer will next be starring as one of the leads in a film which will also star actor Arya's brother Sathya of Amara Kaaviyam fame. The film will be directed by Ramesh Balakrishnan known for directing films like the Ajith-starrer Pagaivan.

According to the statement, the untitled film will jointly be produced by his Ameer Film Corporation and JSM Pictures. The film stars Sanchita Shetty as the female lead and the rest of the cast includes Vincent Ashokan, Dheena, and Saran.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in as the composer and the music director has already composed a song that's written by Snekan. Cinematographer Ramji, who had previously worked in Ameer's directorial ventures like Mounam Pesiyadhe, Raam, and Paruthiveeran will be handling the camera work for this film too.

Interestingly, Sathya and Arya were supposed to star in Santhana Devan, which was to be directed by Ameer. The film was announced a few years ago and the team finished a schedule that lasted a month, but then it was put on hold. According to sources, the film will soon be revived.