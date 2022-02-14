Shoot of Arya-Aishwarya Lekshmi film Captain wrapped up

The shooting for Arya, Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer Captain has wrapped up

author_img CE Features Published :  14th February 2022 12:29 PM   |   Published :   |  14th February 2022 12:29 PM
Film Captain wrapped up

Film Captain wrapped up

Arya and the other members of the cast and crew wrapped up the shoot of their film Captain. The cast and crew of the film shared the news on their social media handles. Arya thanked the director of the film Shakti Soundar Rajan in his post and said that shooting for the film was another unique experience. He also said that his costar Simran was the film's lucky mascot. 

TAGS
Arya Captain Simran

Comments