Shoot of Arya-Aishwarya Lekshmi film Captain wrapped up
CE Features Published : 14th February 2022 12:29 PM | Published : | 14th February 2022 12:29 PM
Arya and the other members of the cast and crew wrapped up the shoot of their film Captain. The cast and crew of the film shared the news on their social media handles. Arya thanked the director of the film Shakti Soundar Rajan in his post and said that shooting for the film was another unique experience. He also said that his costar Simran was the film's lucky mascot.