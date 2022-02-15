R Madhavan's Rocketry The Nambi Effect release date changed

R Madhavan's ambitious project, Rocketry The Nambi Effect, which was supposed to be released on April 1, will now be delayed by two months. R Madhavan, the lead actor and director of the film, announced the new release of the film. The biopic of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer, will now hit the screens on July 1.

The film has been shot in Tamil, Hindi, and English, and it will also be released in Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. It has an ensemble star cast comprising acclaimed international actors Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche along with Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and Dinesh Prabhakar. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Tamil star Suriya will be playing cameos in the movie. The music has been composed by Sam CS.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is being produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures, and 27th Investments.