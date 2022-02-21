Yuvan Shankar Raja sings song penned by father Ilaiyaraaja

Yuvan Shankar Raja sings a song composed and penned by his father maestro Ilaiyaraaja for the upcoming film Ninaivellam Neeyada. The song is to be featured in Aadhiraajan's upcoming film. This film marks the maestro's 1417th movie as a composer.

According to sources, the film will have five tracks including Minnal Pookkum Undhan Kangal. This song is written by Pazhani Bharathi and has been sung by Karthik. Three other songs in the film have been penned by Snehan. Vanna Varaikolgal Avan Mugaththai, and Vechchen Naan Murattu Aasai sung respectively by Haripriya, and Kannada music industry's leading singer Ananya Bhat. A duet, titled Azhagaana Isai Ondru is also sung by Karthik and Ananya.

Aadhiraajan, the director of Ninaivellam Neeyada said, "Working with Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja sir has been my long time dream, and I am elated that it is coming true with this movie. While he was composing, I was nervous, but he made me feel relaxed, asking me to open up about my expectations. Brimming with excitement, I expressed my desire that it would be nice if he penned the lyrics for a song. He came up with a beautiful song, Idhayamae Idhayamae Idhayamaea Unnai Thedi Thedi Kazhindhathey Paruvamae Paruvamae."



He added, "Maestro has already written more than 100 songs, and this is so special and close to my heart. Furthermore, I requested that it would be nice if Yuvan Shankar Raja sang it. He instantly agreed and made it happen. The song has been sung by Yuvan along with Bollywood singer Srishaa. It has come out really well."



The film, which is produced by Lekha Theatres, features actors Prajin and Manisha Yadav in the lead. Others in the star cast include Sinamika, Yuva Lakshmi, Manobala, Rohit, RV Udhayakumar, P.L. Thenappan, and Madhumitha.

