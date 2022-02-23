Randeep Hooda reunites with Netflix for global series CAT

After 2020's Extraction, Randeep Hooda has returned for another outing with Netflix. Randeep will play the lead in the upcoming Netflix global series, CAT.

CAT revolves around an innocent man thrown into a drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops, and political powers. It's a crime thriller in the backdrop of Punjab hinterlands. The show is produced by Balwinder Singh Janjua and Panchali Chakraverty.

Speaking about the series, Randeep says, “Working with Netflix is always a pleasure. I had a tremendous time during Extraction and the love it got me from around the world was phenomenal. CAT again has all the elements to appeal to a global audience. It has given me an opportunity to explore new facets as an actor in a simple but intriguing script. Can’t wait to see the audience reaction to the series.”

CAT is directed by showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua and co-directed by Rupinder Chahal and Anutej Singh.

Randeep also has the series Inspector Avinash and Sony Pictures' Tera Kya Hoga Lovely alongside Ileana D'Cruz.