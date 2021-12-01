Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction 2 begins production in Prague

Director Sam Hargrave has revealed that Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's hit action film starring Chris Hemsworth, has begun production in Prague.



The director shared a video on Instagram, in which he can be seen walking through a snowy street in Prague. "That's a wrap on Day 1. We are shooting Extraction 2 at the train location. We have got a lot of snow today, but it looks good on camera and so we will take it," says Hargrave in the video.



Extraction had Hemsworth playing the role of a black-ops mercenary, Tyler Rake. Based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman, Extraction became a raging success with one of the biggest Netflix premieres in 2020. It’s estimated that 90 million households watched the film within one month of its release.



Hargrave directs Extraction 2 from a script written by Joe Russo. Joe and Anthony Russo will return to produce the sequel through their AGBO production company.



Extraction 2 has no official release date yet.