Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction 2 begins production in Prague
Director Sam Hargrave revealed the news on Instagram
Director Sam Hargrave has revealed that Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's hit action film starring Chris Hemsworth, has begun production in Prague.
The director shared a video on Instagram, in which he can be seen walking through a snowy street in Prague. "That's a wrap on Day 1. We are shooting Extraction 2 at the train location. We have got a lot of snow today, but it looks good on camera and so we will take it," says Hargrave in the video.
Extraction had Hemsworth playing the role of a black-ops mercenary, Tyler Rake. Based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman, Extraction became a raging success with one of the biggest Netflix premieres in 2020. It’s estimated that 90 million households watched the film within one month of its release.
Hargrave directs Extraction 2 from a script written by Joe Russo. Joe and Anthony Russo will return to produce the sequel through their AGBO production company.
Extraction 2 has no official release date yet.