The trailer of Kabir Khan's 83 is out and it looks smashing!

The official trailer of Kabir Khan's 83 is out. The Ranveer Singh- and Deepika Padukone-starrer seems to be a promising film considering the positive response the trailer has earned online with most people raving about it.

The three minutes, forty-nine seconds trailer captures the highlights of Kapil Dev's career and the challenging moments faced by the Indian team during that period. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev. The film stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and R Badree as Sunil Valson.

Pankaj Tripathi plays PR Man Singh, the popular Indian cricket team’s manager, and Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev. 83 is scheduled to release theatrically on December 24, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Watch the trailer here: