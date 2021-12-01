Prithviraj to star in, direct Hindi web series on 'Biscuit King' Rajan Pillai

Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to play Rajan Pillai a.k.a 'Biscuit King' in a Hindi web series to be directed by him, according to a report in ANI. An influential Malayali businessman, Rajan was convicted by Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department for 22 counts of fraud and breach of trust. He died in 1995 while in custody in Tihar Jail.



On his involvement in the project, Prithviraj said, "The existence of light and darkness in human lives has always engaged me as an actor and director and this story has it all: ambition, success, a jet setting lifestyle and then a hubris induced fall that took a man from the zenith of corporate power to the depravity of a prison cell. All this at the age of 47. Even though he passed away in 1995, his story serves as a relevant example of how the effects of success and power blur the line of morality, to this generation. It will be very interesting to discover what made this charismatic personality tick and to relive his intriguing, complex life."



The series is backed by Saregama's Yoodlee Films and will go on floors next year.