Sanya Malhotra to star in Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen

Sanya Malhotra will star in the Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen.

Released in 2021, the original Malayalam film follows the plight of a newly-wedded woman, and the degradation she faces at the hands of her husband and in-laws. It was directed by Jeo Baby and starred Nimisha Sajayan in the lead. It won the Kerala State Film Award for best film and screenplay.

The Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen will be helmed by Cargo director Arati Kadav. The film is being produced by Harman Baweja.

"As an actor, I could not have asked for a better character than I would essay in 'The Great Indian Kitchen'," Sanya shared in a statement. "I am more than excited to start working on my role because there are so many layers and nuances to it," Her 2021 film, Pagglait, explored similar themes of repression and female individuality.

"There is a certain mystic quality attached to The Great Indian Kitchen," Harman added. "The story stays with you well after the film. I wanted to make it for a pan-India audience with the perfect balance between entertainment and content-driven drama."