First look of Aishwarya Rajesh's The Great Indian Kitchen out

The first look of the Tamil remake of Malayalam hit The Great Indian Kitchen was released earlier today. Actor Arya released the poster on his official Twitter account.

Directed by R Kannan, The Great Indian Kitchen is headlined by Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran. The actors step into the shoes of Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu from the original.

With music by Jerry Silvester Vincent, the film has cinematography by Balasubramaniem and editing by Leo John Paul.

The film is produced by Durgaram Choudhary and Neel Choudhary.