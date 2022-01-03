Karthick Naren's next, Nirangal Moondru

Filmmaker Karthick Naren will be teaming up with Atharvaa Murali for his next feature film titled Nirangal Moondru. The film will also feature actors Sarathkumar and Rahman in prominent roles.

Speaking of the film, Karthick says, "It's a hyperlink thriller and the title denotes the three shades we have as humans: black, white, and grey. That's the concept of the film, and the number three will play an instrumental role in the screenplay as well. The film is packed with several interesting elements, but I don't want to reveal them now."

Nirangal Moondru will enter production on the fifth of this month. "If everything works in our favour, we are aiming to wrap up the filming by the first week of March in a single stretch." The filmmaker adds that the entire film will be shot in Chennai. "The story is set in the backdrop of Chennai and the city plays a major role; it's a character of its own."

Jakes Bejoy will be composing the music for the film, while Tijo Tomy will serve as the director of photography.

Meanwhile, Karthick is currently awaiting the release of Maaran starring Dhanush in the lead role.