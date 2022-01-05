Jiiva's next titled Varalaru Mukkiyam is a romantic comedy

Actor Jiiva's upcoming film Varalaru Mukkiyam is written and directed by Santhosh Rajan, a debutant. Kashmira Pardeshi, who is known for her role in Sivappu Manjal Pacchai, plays the female lead role. The other cast members include Pragya Nagara, Viji Rathish, VTV Ganesh, KS Ravikumar, Malayalam actor Siddiq, Saranya Ponvannan, Shara, TSK, E Ramados, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Motta Rajendhiran, Lollu Saba Manohar, Kaali Rajkumar, and Aadhirai.

Varalaru Mukkiyam has been shot across the locales of Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Kerala. The film's shoot has been completed, and the postproduction work is now on at a brisk pace. The official announcement about the trailer, audio, and worldwide theatrical of the film produced by Super Good Films RB Choudary is expected soon.

The cinematography of the film is handled by Sakthi Saravanan,and the music is scored by Shaan Rahman who became popular after his song Jimikki Kamal went viral. The other technicians in the film includes editor Srikanth KB, choreographers Raju Sundaram-Brindha, lyricists Madhan Karky and Santhosh Rajan, stunt director R. Sakthi Saravanan, artist Mohan, costume designer Vasuki Bhaskar, makeup artist S.A. Shanmugam.

Actor Jiiva was most recently seen in the multilingual film 83, a biopic of cricketer Kapil Dev. He plays the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth in it.