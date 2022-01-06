Morbius release postponed again by Sony

Sony has postponed the release of its upcoming movie Morbius to April 2022 a few days before its stipulated release. This Marvel film was originally slated to hit the theatres in July 2020 has been delayed for the seventh time since then. Starring Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, and Adria Arjona, the movie was set to release on January 28, 2022. But, as the world sees an increase in the Coronavirus cases due to the outspread of a new variant, Omicron and lockdown being imposed gradually in several parts of the globe, the studio had no choice but postpone Morbius' release.



Morbius is centralized around the story of Michael Morbius (as played by Jared Leto), a Biochemist who unwittingly infects himself with bat DNA in his attempt to cure a rare blood disease, which caused him to attain pseudo-vampiric superhuman abilities. The film’s trailer released in November 2021 had also insinuated a connection with the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing back Michael Keaton as the Vulture, as previously seen in Spiderman: Homecoming. The trailer also hints its Marvel fans to a broken line between the hero and the villain.





Morbius is now set to release along with Universal’s Easter Sunday and STXfilms’ The Contractor; one month following the premiere of The Batman by Warner Bros and before the screening of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness by Marvel Studios.