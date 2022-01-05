Valimai to release in Telugu
The Ajith-starrer features Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda as the antagonist
Actor Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Valimai is all set to release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on January 13, announced producer Boney Kapoor on Twitter.
"Experience the POWER OF #VALIMAI, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Releasing Worldwide on 13th January 2022 (sic)," wrote Boney Kapoor. The film has RX 100-fame Kartikeya Gummakonda as the antagonist and Huma Qureshi in a prominent role.
Valimai brings Ajith Kumar and director H Vinoth together for the second time after Nerkonda Paarvai (2019). Touted to be an action-thriller, the film presents Ajith Kumar as a cop, who goes all guns blazing against a rogue bike gang.
The film was supposed to hit the screens for Diwali, but it was delayed due to pending post-production works. The music of the film is by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while the background score is being composed by Ghibran.