Rajasekhar, Shivani team up for Shekar

Actor Rajsekhar has teamed up with his eldest daughter Shivani in his upcoming film Shekar. The father-daughter duo is replicating their real-life relationship in the crime thriller directed by Jeevitha Rajasekhar. Interestingly, this is for the first time that Rajasekhar has collaborated with his daughter and wife in a movie.



Elated over the collaboration, Jeevitha says, "The scenes between Rajasekhar and Shivani are going to be a major attraction. Their scenes seem organic and the performances look natural. It feels happy to direct my husband and my daughter together in a film. The shooting has been completed and the post-production is in full swing."



A remake of Malayalam hit Joseph (2018), Shekar unfolds the story of a suspended police officer and his resolve to unravel the mystery behind a murder case. The film will see Rajasekhar sporting a salt-and-pepper look for the first time.



Also starring Athmiya Rajan and Muskaan Khubchandani, Shekar is slated for a theatrical release on February 4 coinciding with Rajasekhar's 60th birthday.