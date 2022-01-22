Shivani Narayanan joins Vetri's next, Bumper

Bigg Boss Tamil-fame Shivani Narayanan is set to star opposite Vetri in the upcoming film. Bumper. Directed by M Selvakumar, an erstwhile assistant of filmmakers Meera Kathiravan and Muthaiah, the film is based on the Kerala bumper lottery.

Starring Hareesh Peradi and Thangadurai in pivotal roles, the first schedule of Bumper was recently wrapped up. The shooting was held at the Peruvazhi Paathai route from Erumeli to Sabarimala by obtaining the necessary permission from the Kerala government. The second schedule is planned at Thoothukudi, and will be completed next month.

Produced by S Thiagaraja of Vetha Pictures, Bumper has music by Govind Vasantha, and cinematography by Nedunalvaadai-fame Vinoth Rathinasamy.

Meanwhile, Vetri has films like Kannagi, Memories and Red Sandal in different stages of production. Shivani, on the other hand, has reportedly been cast in an important role in Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.