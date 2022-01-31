Kadaisi Vivasayi release date out

The release date Kadaisi Vivasayi was announced by the fimmakers on January 30. The film starring an 85-year-old farmer Nallandi in the lead role along with Yogi Babu is slated to be released on February 11. The film, which also has Vijay Sethupathi play a pivotal cameo, will be released theatrically.

Vijay Sethupathi’s portions for the film was reportedly shot in 2018, while he was working on films such as Junga and Maamanithan. Kadaisi Vivasayi is written, directed and produced by M Manikandan. Manikandan and Vijay Sethupathi have previously worked on Aandavan Kattalai.

The film was originally scheduled to release in 2021, It was, however, delayed indefinitely. There were also reports of music composer Ilaiyaraaja suing director Manikandan for removing one of the tracks composed by him from the film without prior intimation. The film now has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan.