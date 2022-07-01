Documentary series, Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? to stream on Lionsgate Play on July 8

'Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?', a new documentary series based on the life of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, will start streaming on Lionsgate Play on July 8, 2022. The three-part documentary series talks about Ghislaine’s life and her 20-year sentence for aiding late convicted offender Jeffery Epstein in sex trafficking.

The producer of the series, Katherine Haywood spoke to media sources about the project. "One of the things that set this series apart from others that have been made about Ghislaine is that this is told by people that actually knew her. I stayed away from the so-called experts and commentators and really honed in on the people who really knew her at different points in her life, whether it's from her childhood and university days or whether it's early London life or later in America (sic)," she was quoted as saying.

Katherine also shared her experience making the series and what makes it different from other documentaries on the subject.

"What was absolutely fascinating was that no person knows all of her. In talking to as many people as we did who knew her at different points in our life, we felt like we got a 360-degree understanding. By the end of the documentary, we almost know more than each of those individual characters in contributors so I think our diversity of characters and timeframes were important and that really does set the series apart from others," Katherine told media sources.

According to reports, Ghislaine was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Jeffery Epstein. She was convicted last year on five out of six charges, which includes sex trafficking of minors.

The series has been directed by British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA)-nominated documentary filmmaker and producer, Erica Gornall and produced by award-winning producer-director and investigative journalist, Katherine Haywood.

