Mammootty’s Rorschach by Nissam Basheer wraps up shoot in  Dubai

The shooting of Rorschach, the upcoming Mammootty-starrer, has been wrapped up. Written by Sameer Abdul and directed by Nissam Basheer, the film is produced by the actor himself under his home banner Mammootty Kampany. The production house took to its social media handle on Friday to announce the completion of Rorschach’s shooting.

According to reports, the final schedule of the shoot was wrapped up in Dubai. Rorschach marks the first collaboration between the actor and director, who made his debut with Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha, starring Asif Ali, in 2019. Mounted as a thriller, Rorschach went on floors at the end of March this year in Chalakudy. Some portions of the film were also shot in Kochi.

The film also features actors Sharaf U Dheen, Kottayam Nazeer, Jagadish, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Babu Annoor, Aneesh Shoranur and Riyaz Narmakala. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Nimish Ravi, music composer Midhun Mukundan and editor Kiran Das.