Mammootty's new film titled Rorschach: First look out

We had earlier reported about Mammootty teaming up with Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakha director Nisam Basheer. The film has been titled Rorschach and its first look is out. The intriguing poster has Mammootty wearing a rorschach mask.

Billed as a thriller, the film is scripted by Sameer Abdul, who has penned films like Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis.

Sharafudheen, Kottayam Nazeer, Jagadheesh, Sanju Sivaram, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Babu Annoor, Aneesh Shoranur, Riyas Narmakala, and Jordi Poonjar are also part of the cast of Rorschach.



Nimish Ravi (Luca, Kurup) is the cinematographer and Midhun Mukundan (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana) handles the music. Kiran Das (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum) is in charge of the editing.

Rorschach is produced under the banner of Mammootty Kampany with NM Badusha as co-producer. It marks the second film bankrolled by Mammootty after Lijo Jose Pellissery's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.