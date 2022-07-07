Rajkummar Rao on his upcoming Hindi remake of Telugu cop drama HIT

Rajkummar Rao is again in the news. This time it's for his upcoming Hindi remake of the Telugu cop drama HIT – The First Case. The actor recently unveiled his first look from the film and has now opened up about his experience of working on the thriller. “The film has given me friends for life, and HIT: The First Case is just the beginning of the journey, if God allows us there will be HIT: The second case and also HIT: The Third Case in a year or two,” says the actor, who will be sharing the screen with Sanya Malhotra for the first time.

Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles, HIT revolves around a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman. HIT stands for Homicide Intervention Team.

Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma played the lead roles in the Telugu film.

The first glimpse of Rajkummar’s character Vikram from HIT - The First Case shows him in an intense avatar. He is seen sporting a trimmed beard and earrings. “Unravelling the first mystery. Hitting the theatres on 15th July 2022! HIT - The First Case #HITGlimpseOfVikram out on 14th June (sic),” Rajkummar wrote.



Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, HIT is slated to hit the theatres on July 15.