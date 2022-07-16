Shoot begins for Indrans-Urvashi film Jaladhara Pump Set Since 1962

We had reported earlier that Indrans and Urvashi are sharing the screen in Jaladhara Pump Set Since 1962, directed by Ashish Chinnappa. Filming for the same has commenced.

Billed as a satirical comedy, the film is being produced by Baiju Chellamma, Sagar, Sanitha Sasidharan and Arya Prithviraj under the banner of Wonderframes Filmland.

Also featuring Sagar, Johny Antony, TG Ravi, Sanusha and Nisha Sarang, the film will start shooting in Palakkad by mid-July. Written by Ashish Chinnappa and Prajin MP, the film has a story by Sanu K Chandran.

Hridayam-fame Vishwajith Odukkathil is the director of photography, with Rathin Radhakrishnan in charge of editing. Kailas will work on the music and background score to Manu Manjith's lyrics.