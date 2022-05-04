Her: Urvashi, Parvathy, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Nambessan join multi-starrer

A multi-starrer titled Her, with Urvashi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Guru Somasundaram, Lijomol Jose and Ramya Nambessan, will start rolling from the first week of May. Prathap Pothen and Rajesh Madhavan are also part of the cast.



Said to be an amalgam of the stories of five women from different walks of life, the project has Lijin Jose at the helm, with Anish M Thomas as producer and script by Archana Vasudev.



Her marks Anish M Thomas’s maiden independent project post his stint as co-producer on films like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Nee Ko Nja Cha, Sathyam Paranjal Viswasikkuvo? under his banner Urvashi theatres.



Director Lijin Jose debuted with the movie, Friday, starring Fahad Faasil, followed by Law Point and the K.G George documentary 8½ Intercuts: Life and Films of KG George. His upcoming film, Chera, starring Roshan Mathew, Nimisha Sajayan and Guru Somasundaram, is currently in the middle of production.



The screenwriter of Her, Archana Vasudev, made her writing debut with the short film Atmanirbhar for India Film Project. The 7-minute short was telecast on MTV.



Her has Chandru Selvaraj as the cinematographer and Kiran Das as the editor. Govind Vasantha will handle the music, and Hamsa M M is in charge of production design.