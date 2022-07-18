‘I took inspiration from my father, who was a police officer,’ says Aadil Khan on his role in Shoorveer

Norwegian dancer and actor Aadil Khan, who wooed the audience with the action-thriller Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, played the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the multiple-actor starrer web series, Shoorveer that dropped on Disney+ Hotstar a few days ago. Khan plays Salim Kamali and has worked hard on his physique that matches the confidence of defence personnel. In a free-flowing interview, he spoke about taking inspiration from his father for the role and why fitness is his lifestyle:

Shoorveer is from the same genre as Special Ops. Tell us how different the experience was.

I think there’s no comparison. In this show, the best of the army, navy, and air force come together and form a team for a special mission, which is different from Special Ops. It was a different experience and equally wonderful.

Tell us about your character.

I am playing a pilot named Salim Kamali, who is a disciplined air force officer. The show is not just about action and has performance and emotions as well. For this role, I took inspiration from my father, who was a police officer. His positive attitude and disciplined life were a big inspiration to me.

Are you a disciplined man in real life?

I am a positive person and into fitness as well but if waking up early morning is considered disciplined, then I am sorry, I am not.

Since you play a defence officer, did you take up any new fitness regimen to get that look?

Yes, for this character, since he is in the force where the physique exudes confidence, I discussed with the makers and my trainer. I did some mixed martial arts and compound work out so that my structure looks strong but not like a bodyguard.

What is your take on fitness?

I think fitness has a lot of other benefits apart from keeping you in shape. It keeps me sane and focused. I love to work out. I am consistent when it comes to diet or workout. It has become my lifestyle. However, I am not very strict with myself, I do indulge in biryani and mutton curry or pizza if I want.