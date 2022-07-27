‘The visuals are very appealing and the fans will enjoy watching the film’: Kichcha Sudeep on his 3-D fantasy thriller Vikrant Rona

Actor Kichcha Sudeep’s ambitious project Vikrant Rona is soon to hit the theatres. The fantasy thriller is being touted as a promising film for its visually appealing graphics and immersive narrative. The film has employed more than 800 artists and some of the best VFX experts to create the world of Vikrant Rona in 3D. To perfect the scenes, the makers have rehearsed and planned them over and again to execute the visual wonders with excellence in the film.

The movie is touted to be one of the biggest 3-D experiences for Indian cinema. Talking about that, actor Sudeep says, “The use of VFX is incredible. It was more of a learning experience for me. The visuals are very appealing and the fans will enjoy watching the film”. The film’s director Anup Bhandari tells,“The scale of the film is very big and there were a lot of parallax shots in the film that were tailor-made for 3D. It is an experience that I am confident people will really enjoy”.

Previously the film’s crew released the 3-D trailer and Ra Ra Rakkamma song featuring Jacqueline Fernandez dancing to the item number along with Sudeep. The song made the whole nation groove to its upbeat music and was widely enjoyed.

The film is set for a worldwide release in 3-D on July 28 starring Kichcha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. It is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kiccha Creations.

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada