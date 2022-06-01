RIP KK: From Tadap Tadap to Appadi Podu, here are some of the singer's biggest hits

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on May 31 after taking ill during a concert in Kolkata, according to reports. He was 53.

KK was performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata for Gurudas College’s fest on May 31. Media reports quoted hospital sources as saying that KK was brought to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) hospital after falling ill, but was declared dead upon arrival.

The singer, who is well-known for delivering hit tracks across multiple languages, made his breakthrough in the music industry with the solo album Pal in 1999 with Lesle Louis. He also received widespread acclaim for the album Humsafar, in which his son, Nakul Krishna Kunnath sang the track, Masti, along with him.

KK has lent his voice to hundreds of renditions over the years. Here is our pick of some of the singer’s best songs from Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood:

Bollywood:

Tadap Tadap in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

The year 1999 turned out to be memorable for KK for several reasons. Apart from the success of his solo album, Pal, which came out the same year, KK also received rave reviews for the song, Tadap Tadap in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Yaaron Dosti in Rockford

Following the success of the album, Pal, KK worked again with composer Lesle Lewis for Yaaron Dosti from Rockford, a 1999 Indian English-language, coming-of-age drama film that starred Rohan Dey, Kailash Athmanathan, and Nagesh Kukunoor. This track was the next major milestone in KK’s career.

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe in Dil Chahta Hai

Written and directed by Farhan Akhtar, Dil Chahta Hai (2001) saw the coming together of KK and Shankar Mahadevan for one of the most memorable tracks from the film, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe. Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, and Dimple Kapadia, the movie as well as its song tracks turned out to be equally unforgettable.

Dola Re Dola in Devdas

Another classic that continues to remain etched in the hearts of cinephiles is the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit. Apart from the film itself turning out to be a record-breaking, award-winning project, the blockbuster track, Dola Re Dola also earned massive acclaim from critics and audiences alike, due to Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shreya Ghoshal, and KK’s vocals, combined with the epic dance by Aishwarya and Madhuri.

Bardaasht in Humraaz

Bardaasht turned out to be another feather in KK’s cap, with the song having 2.2 million units sold and becoming the highest-selling Indian Hindi-language soundtrack for that year. Released in 2002, the track was part of the Abbas-Mustaan directorial Humraaz, which starred Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Amisha Patel.

Now, moving on to Kollywood…

Uyirin Uyire in Kaakha Kaakha

Kaakha Kaakha, which was one of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s early hits, turned out to be a chartbuster for more than one reason. The cast — a dreamy Surya and absolutely heart-tugging Jyothika — the megahit album, and the film’s gut-wrenching ending are among some of the contributing factors to the film’s success. Among the album’s scores is Uyirin Uyire, a track sung by KK, with supporting vocals by renowned singer KS Chithra.

Appadi Podu in Ghilli

This one is for those who went on a trip down memory lane after reminiscing about Kaakha Kaakha and now seek a mood-changer. With its peppy beats, quirky lyrics, and entertaining dance moves, Appadi Podu from Ghilli — which features actors Vijay and Trisha — is a delight to listen to, to this day. With vocals by KK and Anuradha Sriram, this track contributed significantly to the success of the entire album and became a global hit.

Kadhal Valarthen in Manmadhan

Here’s one for the hopeless romantics out there. Starring Silambarasan in a double-act role, Manmadhan’s tracks were all the rage back in 2004, thanks to Yuvan Shankar Raja’s unforgettable compositions. Three songs that stood out from this film were Thathai Thathai, En Aasai Mythiliye, and Kadhal Valarthen, the latter of which was sung by KK and Yuvan Shankar Raja.



Pathukulle Number in Vasool Raja MBBS

Featuring Shreya Ghoshal and KK’s vocals, Pathukulle Number from Vasool Raja MBBS served as the perfect romantic number for a doctor and a gangster (who was also pretending to be a doctor). The film, which was directed by Saran, starred Kamal Haasan, Sneha, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Nagesh, Crazy Mohan, and Karunas, to name a few. Need we even say it out loud at this point? The movie was a massive hit among the audience, mainly for its wholesome storyline and its tracks.

Andangkaka in Anniyan

Another extremely peppy dance number that will have you jiggling in your seats, Andangkaka Kondakaari from Anniyan went viral back in 2005 for its addictive and catchy tune, the innuendos hidden in the risque lyrics, and its eye-popping visuals. The track was sung by Shreya Ghoshal, KK, Jassie Gift, and Saindhavi, and is a must for the OG Harris Jayaraj fans! Directed by Shankar, the film stars Vikram, Sadha, Vivek, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. Though the film’s portrayal of multiple personality disorder was questioned by viewers in the following years, Anniyan still turned out to be a chartbuster mainly due to Vikram’s epic performance as a man with the disorder, and its captivating songs.

Here are other recommendations from Kollywood and Tollywood you could check out:

Strawberry Kannae in Minsara Kanave

Annanoda Pattu in Chandramukhi

Pani Thuli in Kanda Naal Mudhal

Feel My Love in Aarya

Life Is Beautiful in Life Is Beautiful