A R Rahman meets Prithviraj on Jordan set of Aadujeevitham

Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a picture of him alongside AR Rahman from the Jordan set of director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham. The former captioned it: Look who came all the way to Wadi Rum, Jordan, to motivate the team! Thank you, AR Rahman sir, for making us feel so special!”

AR Rahman’s visit is special for one more reason. The composer returns to Malayalam cinema after a long gap with Aadujeevitham.

Interestingly, the maestro is also working on another Malayalam film, Malayankunju, starring Fahadh Faasil. Prithviraj is currently shooting for Aadujeevitham’s final schedule, expected to be completed in a month.