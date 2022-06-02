Jeo Baby’s next is Shri Dhanya Catering Service

After directing a segment in the anthology Freedom Fight, Jeo Baby returns with his next feature after The Great Indian Kitchen. Titled Shri Dhanya Catering Service, the film written and directed by Jeo swirls around cookery.

According to the filmmaker, Shri Dhanya Catering Service is a “fun affair” with an emphasis on “light humour” rather than the “laugh out loud” variety.

“It has to do with men in the kitchen—male catering professionals—and some related events. It’s not a serious film like The Great Indian Kitchen,” adds Jeo. The cast comprises Prasanth Murali, Jeo Baby, Sumesh Moor, Gilu Joseph and Sunil Kumar, alongside a host of new faces.

The team has completed shooting and is busy with post-production. Jeo tells us that they are aiming for a theatrical release. Salu K Thomas and Francis Louis, who worked on The Great Indian Kitchen as the director of photography and editor, respectively, are also part of Shri Dhanya Catering Service. Basil CJ and Mathews Pulickan composed the music for lyrics by Suhail Koya and Aleena. Nobin Kurian handled art department.

