First look of Tovino from Aashiq Abu’s Neelavelicham out

Tovino Thomas has revealed the first-look poster of his upcoming movie Neelavelicham. (File Photo)

Tovino Thomas has revealed the first-look poster of his portrayal of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer from Aashiq Abu’s upcoming remake of Bhargavi Nilayalam, based on the author’s screenplay of his short story Neelavelicham. The image reveals a silhouette of Tovino framed against the front door of the titular Bhargavi Nilayam. The central filming location is Pinarayi, Thalassery.

The film had initially Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kunchacko Boban attached to star but replaced them with Tovino Thomas and Roshan Mathew due to scheduling conflicts. Rima Kallingal, Shine Tom Chacko and Rajesh Madhavan play the other principal cast members.

Gireesh Gangadharan is behind the camera while Saiju Sreedharan edits. Bijibal and Rex Vijayan are handling the music.

The original 1964 film Bhargavinilayam, scripted by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, was directed by Vincent Master and featured Madhu, Prem Nazeer, Vijayanirmala, Adoor Bhasi and Kuthiravattam Pappu.