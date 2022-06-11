Prithviraj Sukumaran announces fourth directorial titled Tyson, Hombale Films to produce

Prithviraj Sukumaran will be teaming up with screenwriter Murali Gopy once again after completing the Lucifer sequel, Empuraan. The project, titled Tyson, will also star Prithviraj. Notably, Hombale Films, the production house behind the KGF films, is bankrolling this one, and it will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Prithviraj is taking on the role of a collector in the film.

Sharing the teaser poster on his social media handles, Prithviraj wrote, "Presenting my 4th directorial, next after Empuraan - L2. Once again collaborating with my friend, brother, and co-creator Murali Gopy, this time, we are going big, with a giant of Indian cinema backing our vision! Thank you #HombaleFilms and Vijay Kiragandur for the trust and the conviction! Starring and directed by yours truly."