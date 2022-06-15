'Tanaav' Indian adaptation of Fauda to stream on SonyLIV

Applause Entertainment has announced Tanaav, an Indian adaptation of the hit Israeli drama series Fauda.

Helmed by Sudhir Mishra and co-directed by Sachin Mamta Krishn, Tanaav (meaning: tension, chaos, stress) will stream exclusively on SonyLIV.

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir in 2017, Tanaav tells the story of a Special Covert Ops Unit. ‘Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, Tanaav is a socio-political action drama with family at its core,’ a note from the makers read.

Taanav was shot in real locations in Kashmir over 100 days. The 12-episode series stars Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass, Aryaman Seth amongst others.

Talking about the series, Sudhir Mishra said, “As a filmmaker, Tanaav allowed me to explore a variety of characters and delve deep into their psyche. It is a true Indian story weaved into a tightly-knit action drama that highlights human emotions and the dilemmas they face.” Avi Issacharoff, co-creator of Fauda, said, “We are happy and proud to hear about Tanaav. It’s a true honor for us to learn how Fauda succeeded to touch the hearts of so many people from all over the world and especially in India.”