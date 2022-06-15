Tovino Thomas-starrer Thallumaala slated to hit screens on August 12

Director Khalid Rahman’s Tovino Thomas-Kalyani Priyadarshan movie Thallumaala has been scheduled for a theatrical release on August 12.

Scripted by Muhsin Parari (Sudani from Nigeria) and Ashraf Hamza (Thamaasha), the festive entertainer has Jimshi Khalid as the director of photography and Nishad Yusuf as the editor. Ashiq Usman is bankrolling the feature under the banner Ashiq Usman Productions.

Also starring Shine Tom Chacko, Johny Antony, Binu Pappu and Lukman in integral roles, Thallumaala is Khalid Rahman’s directorial follow-up to the Shine Tom Chacko-Rajisha Vijayan mystery thriller Love, released last year. Vishnu Vijay, who wrote the tunes for Bheemante Vazhi, Nayattu, and Ambili, supplied the tracks for Thallumaala.