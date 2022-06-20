Malaika Arora to debut as a writer with her book on fitness, wellness and nutrition

After launching her delivery-only restaurant Nude Bowls last year, Malaika Arora is all set to turn author with her debut book on nutrition. The book will feature some snippets of her wellness routines like eating a clean, healthy diet, staying hydrated and starting your day with a glass of hot lemon water.

“My goal has always been to facilitate ideas around health and wellness. The book will help us share our insights with people at large. I personally believe in the comprehensive well-being of our body. Concentrating on just one, does not support the other. So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now,” Malaika said in a statement.

In addition, this book will offer readers a deep dive into her healthy eating routine and will cover some key elements of food and nutrition like the relationship between eating right and overall well-being, the challenges associated with food deprivation; the process of mastering discipline in eating with a guide on how to marry your nutrition plan with your fitness goals.

The Chaiyya Chaiyaa star has always promoted an idea of healthy life, clean eating and overall wellness. She is fitness freak promotes it through her social media where she posts many yoga and exercise videos. Meanwhile, she was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer.