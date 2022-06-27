“My most physically challenging film to date,” says Aditya Roy Kapur on transformation for Rashtra Kavach OM

The trailer for actor Aditya Roy Kapoor’s much-anticipated action entertainer, Rashtra Kavach OM, which came out on June 10, has ignited discussion on social media about the actor’s dramatic physical transformation for his role in the film.

Check out the trailer here:

Speaking about his physical transformation for the upcoming film, Aditya told media sources that his discipline helped him shape his body for the character. He also spoke about his preparation for the role in a recent interview and explained how he underwent a tough exercise routine to excel in the character. “OM is a special project and I was hooked to the script when I heard it for the first time. From the beginning, I knew that the character needed a lot of discipline and training to get into the desired physical shape (sic),” Aditya was quoted as saying.

The actor also revealed that he trained for the action sequences for four months and had worked hard to maintain the balance with all the physical training he was undergoing. “I trained in action for four months and to maintain my physique, I had to keep the balance between action training and heavy weight training to build muscles during workout. This has been my most physically challenging film to date. But it was a process that was necessary to do justice to the role (sic),” he said.

Helmed by debutant Kapil Verma, the movie reportedly entails raw action stunts performed by Aditya in a never-seen-before avatar. Rashtra Kavach OM also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana, and Prachi Shah in prominent roles.

Produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan, and Ahmed Khan, Rashtra Kavach OM is scheduled for release in theatres on July 1, 2022.