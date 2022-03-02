Actor Aadhi Pinisetty's first look in The Warriorr released

The makers of N Lingusamy-Ram Pothineni film The Warriorr have released the first look of Aadhi Pinisetty's character in the film.

Aadhi plays a character named Guru in the film. In the poster, he is seen sporting a rugged look.

The makers had earlier released the film's first look featuring Ram Pothineni in which he was seen as a police officer. Billed as an action-packed entertainer, the film has Krithi Shetty and Akshara Gowda as the female leads.

The Warriorr is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, while Pavan Kumar will present it. Music is by Devi Sri Prasad.