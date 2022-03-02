Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja to make his directorial debut

Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, who recently completed his 25th year in cinema, has announced that he has plans to direct a film. The music director made the announcement at his thanksgiving meet, yesterday.

He added that the film will be a female-centric entertainer, without a male lead. "I have finished writing the script for the project, and I am waiting for the right time to launch it," he said.

Also read: Yuvan Shankar Raja sings song penned by father Ilaiyaraaja for upcoming film Ninaivellam Neeyada

Yuvan has plans to produce the film under his banner YSR Films. The composer also shared that he has a lineup of films ready to be bankrolled, beginning with a project, co-produced by Jio Cinema.

On the composing front, he has films like Kuruthi Attam, Agent Kannaiyiram, Virman, and Iraivan Miga Periyavan in various stages of production.